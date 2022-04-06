Diamond couple say secret to happy marriage is waking up with a smile

Ray and Denise Brothwood, from Wombourne, celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary

Ray Brothwood MBE and his wife, Denise, enjoyed their anniversary together on Thursday and claim the secret to a happy marriage is to wake up every morning and smile.

Ray, 82, and 80-year-old Denise met in 1957 at Park Lane Youth Club, when they were both teenagers.

Ray was a bricklayer and the pair dated for five years before marrying at St Matthew's Church in Tipton 60 years ago, on March 31, 1962.

Denise started work at the Vono factory, before going on to work with Ray at their family business Rayden's Trophies in Dudley.

Ray and Denise on their wedding day..

The pair worked together for some 40 years and were known for their many selfless acts and charity work.

Ray was made an MBE in 2008 in recognition of his charity work, and was named the first ever Tiptonian of the Year for his fundraising to support local disabled children.

"We have always worked together and were very happy," he said.

"We worked at Rayden's Trophies for 40 years and would always try to make each other laugh.

"We started doing charity work for a girl in Tipton called Katie Baker. We bought a special wheelchair for her and we continued from there.

"All the local dart players came in and helped raise money with exhibitions. We bought 12 electric wheelchairs for disabled children in Tipton and a car for a young man to drive with hands only."

Ray and Denise Brothwood

Ray's charity work is unimaginably extensive. He once collected 1,000 pairs of glasses for people in the Third World with sight difficulties and supported the Express & Star Macmillan Appeal by organising a two-hour walk in 2007.

The couple came together with family to celebrate their anniversary with lunch at the Dudley Arms.

Denise said: "My first memories of Ray were that he was very handsome - the usual things that girls fall in love with - and we are still in love now.

"Our children think it’s wonderful we are as active as we are. We swim every day, and we are thankful that we still have our health.

"We have two daughters, four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

"We have had a wonderful life together and made so many happy memories.

"Our motto is to wake up every morning and smile and laugh with each other, it always makes for a better day."

After retiring the couple went on to spend a lot of their time in Mojacar, in Spain, and now live in Wombourne.

They have two daughters, Lisa and Donna, four grandchildren, Ruby, Lily, Amy and Jack and one great-granddaughter called Mia.