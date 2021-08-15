Tributes as leader of South Staffordshire Council dies after short illness

Brian Edwards

Tributes have been paid to Brian Edwards, who had led the council since 2005, following his death on Friday.

The Conservative councillor had served the authority for almost 40 years, having first been elected in 1983.

The long-serving member for Kinver was chairman of the council between 1993 and 1994 before serving as leader for the last 16 years.

He was described as an "exemplary leader" by his deputy Roger Lees.

Councillor Edwards, centre, celebrating during the 2019 election counts

Councillor Lees said: “Brian was incredibly proud of South Staffordshire Council and all that we achieved together over the years.

"He was an exemplary leader and will be missed by all. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife Barbara and all his family during this desperately sad time.”

Council chief executive, Dave Heywood said: “Brian was an inspirational leader. He was fair, honest and generous with his time, always there to give advice, support and guidance. He was a true gentleman and we will all miss him dearly.”

South Staffordshire Council said Councillor Edwards "provided an outstanding service to the people and businesses of South Staffordshire", adding he was "passionate about the district, his residents and his council".

His MBE for Services to the Community in 2015 was described as his "proudest moment".

Brian Edwards with the former leaders of Wolverhampton City and Staffordshire County councils, Roger Lawrence (left) and Philip Atkins, at the i54

His leadership was recognised at a national level when he was awarded the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) Councillor Achievement Award in 2013 and subsequently accepted awards on behalf of South Staffordshire Council for the nationally acclaimed i54 business park on the border with Wolverhampton.

As well as being leader of South Staffordshire Council, Councillor Edwards represented Kinver on the parish council and was a Staffordshire County Council member from 1989 to 2017.

He also supported many charitable organisations including being an active member of the Rotary Club, the Royal British Legion and a Fiduciary of Oldswinford Hospital School.