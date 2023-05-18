Rugeley's Wetherspoons pub charging 1998 price for a beer to mark 25th birthday

The Plaza, Rugeley

The Wetherspoon pub, in Horse Fair, will be serving beers from Oakham Ales on Saturday, in addition to its regular range of beers.

Customers will also be able to enjoy Ruddles Best for 99p, the original price of the beer when the pub opened in 1998.

Pub manager Sian Siddall has also commissioned local artist Ruth Allen to draw a picture of the pub.

The drawing will portray the front of the pub, which is housed in a former cinema.

Sian said: "The Plaza is at the heart of the Rugeley community and we are proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

“We are looking forward to welcoming customers, old and new, to the pub on Saturday.”