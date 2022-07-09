Notification Settings

Seven taken to hospital after blaze rips through Rugeley house

By Ian HarveyRugeleyPublished:

Seven people have been taken to hospital after a severe fire ripped through a house in Rugeley in the early hours of the morning.

The scene of the fire in Cross Road, Rugeley. Photo: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service sent six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to Cross Road early on Saturday.

They said seven casualties were checked over by ambulance crews and taken to hospital.

People in the area of Cross Road were urged to keep their windows and doors shut due to significant amounts of smoke from the blaze.

More to follow.

