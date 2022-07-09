Seven taken to hospital after blaze rips through Rugeley house

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service sent six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to Cross Road early on Saturday.
They said seven casualties were checked over by ambulance crews and taken to hospital.
People in the area of Cross Road were urged to keep their windows and doors shut due to significant amounts of smoke from the blaze.
We have 6 fire engines and a ladder platform at a house fire in #Rugeley. There are 7 casualties who have been checked by @OFFICIALWMAS and have been taken to hospital. We will be at the address for some time to determine the cause. pic.twitter.com/ENAETnVhsy— Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service (@StaffsFire) July 9, 2022
Our crews are suggesting that anyone within the area of Cross road in Rugeley keep their windows and doors shut due to significant amounts of smoke from a severe house fire that they are currently tackling— Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service (@StaffsFire) July 9, 2022
