Lichfield officers seize van linked to fly-tipping in their area

Staff from Lichfield District Council seized the vehicle in adjacent county Warwickshire last month, after linking it to waste offences that were committed in the area.

The officers took the van from a workplace near Coleshill on 11 December 2023 with support from a recovery vehicle and Warwickshire Police. The council published a notice of seizure on its website.

Cabinet Member councillor Alex Farrell said: “This should send a strong message that fly-tipping won’t be tolerated in Lichfield District. In every case where officers can identify the vehicle involved, their first consideration is to seize it.

“Offenders now face a surprise visit to their home or workplace and having their vehicle and the contents taken away. If the matter goes to court, along with facing up to five years in prison and an unlimited fine, the council will ask the magistrates to order that the vehicle is forfeited.”