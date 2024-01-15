New application submitted for 72-bed specialist dementia care home in city

The dementia care home will have 72 beds and include a community hub room as well as a car park.

The care home will be built on the former site of Bridge Cross Garage, Cannock Road, Chase Terrace, Burntwood.

Urban Village Group and Bracebridge Care Group have changed the layout of the proposed care home since its first planning application to Lichfield City Council.

In a letter to residents, the companies said: “The aim of the revised scheme is to provide a much-needed, high quality dementia care home with a community hub.

“The requirement for more acute care accommodation has allowed the applicant to reconfigure the layouts significantly to that submitted previously. This has led to larger bedrooms and ensuites."