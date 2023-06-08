Families pay touching tributes to 'beautiful daughters' who died after van crash

Sylvie Bates (left) and Martha Swift (right) both died after being involved in a collision with a van. Photo: Staffordshire Police

The families of Martha Swift and Sylvie Bates have released a tribute following the deaths of the two 16-year-olds following a collision with a van on Lichfield Road in Whittington.

The collision with a white Vauxhall Vivaro van happened just after 10.25pm on Monday, May 29 and saw both girls suffer serious injuries and taken to hospital.

However, Sylvie died on Wednesday, May 31 and Martha later died on Friday, June 2.

As part of the tribute to the girls, both of the families issued a joint statement.

They said: “We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful and loving daughters and sisters.

“Please respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Officers from the collision investigation unit are still appealing for witnesses to come forward and those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Contact us by calling 101, quoting incident 913 of 29 May, or message us using Live Chat at staffordshire.police.uk.