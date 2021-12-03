Thugs who killed disabled man in Hednesford attack given new jail terms

Hednesford man Craig Robins was attacked in 2006 and died in 2019

Gavin Brown is one of four men given jail terms for killing Craig Robins, who died 13 years after being attacked in Hednesford.

Mr Robins, then aged 27 and already paralysed before the attack, never regained consciousness after being beaten in his car by a group of men in Lomax Road in October 2006.

Mr Robins was cared for by his family 24 hours a day in the aftermath of the attack until he died on March 18, 2019, from sepsis.

Brown, who had already been handed a 14-year term for attempted murder before Mr Robins died, admitted murder earlier this year.

Gavin Brown had previously been jailed for 14 years for attempted murder over the same attack

He was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Friday alongside three men who committed manslaughter.

Prosecutor Jeremy Benson QC said Brown, Bernie Peter Smith, Kyle Neil Smith and James Milligan all conducted a "group attack" on the vulnerable victim.

Brown, 37, of HMP Lancaster Farm was given a life sentence but his minimum term was reduced from 16 years to 14 months after the 15-year term he has already served was considered along with mitigating factors.

Brothers Kyle and Bernie Smith were found guilty of manslaughter in October after a trial.

Bernie Smith, left, and his brother Kyle Smith, right, were both convicted of manslaughter after a trial

Kyle Smith, 33 and of Pebble Mill Drive, Cannock, was was sentenced to four years and nine months behind bars after time in prison and other factors were taken into account.

Bernie Smith, 31 and of Rowley Close, Hednesford, was jailed for two-and-a-half years for manslaughter but his jail time was increased to six-and-a-half years for supplying Class A and Class B drugs.