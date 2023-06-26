Councillors reject plans to replace industrial estate in Great Wyrley

Landywood Enterprise Park Image: Google

The plans would have seen the demolition of all the existing buildings at the current Holly Lane site.

Then one building would have replaced it which, and would have been used for manufacturing and assembly.

In total 33 people formally objected to the proposal, however the only statutory objection came from Great Wyrley Parish Council which said: “The proposal will have a detrimental effect on the amenity of nearby residents.”

Planning agent John Jowitt, for PJ Planning, speaking in support of the application, told the planning committee: “This is of course an existing industrial site, your policies support the retention of existing industrial uses and promote new investments in commercial locations such as this.

“The report before you finds the proposal will not have a detrimental impact on local residential amenity and will provide a positive benefit to the street scene. No material concerns are raised in relation to parking or highway safety.”

Local ward member for Great Wyrley, Councillor Kath Williams warned the committee: “There are residential properties all around the proposed site. Areas of the approval of this application will make life very disruptive and have a detrimental impact on their lives and the residents of Landywood as a whole.

“I have had many businesses on the site contacting me regarding the upheaval of this application and it will have an impact on their operations.”

Councillor Kath Perry immediately opened the debate by proposing the application be refused. She said she was still not comfortable with the application and that the conditions did not go far enough to address the concerns of residents.

It is understood that previously councillors have told councillor officers that they are the decision-making body and it doesn’t matter what happens further down the line.

The council voted to refuse the application on the grounds of excessive noise, failure of a traffic management plan and failing to protect public amenities. It is expected that the application will be appealed.