At Cannock Chase Council's next meeting to cabinet on March 28, councillors will receive an update on the regeneration scheme, which is backed with £20 million from the Government's Levelling Up Fund.

They will be asked to give permission to spend an initial £9m to progress phase one of the works.

Subject to the Cabinet's decision, building and construction works could begin later this year, with work under way to create a new Northern Gateway which would open up an entrance to the town centre from the Ringway.

It would also see improvements made to the adjacent council-owned Beecroft Road Car Park and the demolition of the town's former multi-storey car park.

Leader of Cannock Chase Council, Councillor Tony Johnson, said: "I am pleased that we are now close to being able to spend nearly half of the £20m funding allocated by the Government and will soon be able to get on and create the improved town centre in Cannock everyone deserves.

“This is an ambitious scheme, where we are working closely with Government, the county council and our partners in the community; not least to maximise the best use of the resources we have available which have been affected by inflationary pressures we all know about."

An artist’s impression showing a part of the Northern Gateway leading into the town centre.

Deputy council leader and portfolio leader for regeneration and high streets, Councillor Josh Newbury, added his support.

He said: "The council has been working hard behind the scenes to develop the programme for the Levelling Up Fund scheme and it is great news that we at a point where cabinet can consider the detail for phase one of the project – I thank everyone for their continuing patience.

"In return, we will be delivering a car park with a much better layout, wider bays, disabled parking spaces, EV charging points, an area for bikes, trees and new signage; a much better welcome into the town from the northern side with a new pedestrian crossing, the area opened up and a new café; and last but not least, the removal of the eyesore that the multi-storey car park has become."

Later this year, the council said it will undertake further engagement with residents and businesses in the town centre as it looks to progress phase two of the redevelopment.