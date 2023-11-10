Limited-edition Christmas Haribo pyjamas on sale at Cannock outlet

The Haribo store at the McArthur Glen Designer Outlet West Midlands at Cannock will have the limited-edition PJs for the whole family on sale.

Christmas pyjamas have become a trend for the festive season.

Haribo's cozy cotton pyjamas are exclusively available at Haribo stores across the UK.

Children’s sizes range from age five to 10 and adult’s unisex sizing are from small to extra-large.

The long-sleeved top features a Christmas tree made up of Haribo favourites, whilst the fir-green sleeves contain a collage of Haribo products – from giant strawbs to rings – and Christmas motifs.

They retail at £14 for the children’s set and £16 for the adult’s pair.