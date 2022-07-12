Baton-bearers honoured to represent communities in Commonwealth relay

Lisa Wilson said she felt she was carrying the baton on behalf of every person who volunteered their time and gave something to their community

The Queen's Baton Relay will be coming to Cannock Chase on Saturday, July 23, when it passes through Rugeley, Hednesford and Cannock.

There will be 13 baton bearers who will carry the baton through planned routes in Rugeley, Hednesford and Cannock.

The baton relay will commence at Wolseley Road in Rugeley at approximately 3.25pm, the baton will then make its way to Hednesford for 4.00pm, and lastly will arrive in Cannock at 4.50pm.

Three of the baton bearers are Shaun Middleton from Hednesford, Cannock Chase Councillor Lisa Wilson from Cannock, and Craig Corrigan from Rugeley.

All three spoke of their delight of being involved and how they were representing their communities by doing so.

Shaun Middleton said it was an absolute honour to be representing the district in a once in a lifetime event

Shaun Middleton said: "It was such a surprise to be told I had been chosen to be part of the Queen's Baton Relay.

"It is an absolute honour to be representing our district in this once in a lifetime event and made even more special as it is taking place during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.

"For me the most important thing is that I shall be representing all the fantastic volunteers, groups and voluntary service organisations that work tirelessly for their communities,

"I’m proud and passionate about the work we do within Hednesford and it’s a fantastic feeling to be part of a voluntary force that is making a positive impact within the town.

"Congratulations to all the baton bearers throughout the district and I hope you all have a fantastic day representing your communities."

Councillor Wilson said: "Being chosen to carry the baton is a great privilege and an honour.

"Lots of volunteer groups emerged during Covid and bought communities back together, so I feel I’m carrying it on behalf of every person who volunteered their time and gave something to their community."

Craig Corrigan said he was especially happy to be taking the baton through his home town of Rugeley

Craig Corrigan said: "I'm especially happy that I will be taking the baton through my home town of Rugeley, Staffs.

"I have been volunteering as a football coach and club official in Rugeley for over twenty years with various local teams.

"However, it was for my work on two special projects that I was selected as a baton-bearer.

"Since 2018 we have helped over sixty local females fall back in love with football, by setting up Brereton Social Mum's Play Football Team.

"The club is exclusively tailored to women who have either never had the opportunity to play football or are returning to the game after a break and we have also now created a booming girls section that has eight teams.

"I'm really looking forward and proud to represent Rugeley on this special day and I look forward to playing my part passing the Baton."

To enable the baton relay to run safely, there will be some temporary road closures in Rugeley, Hednesford and Cannock.