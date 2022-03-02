Skaters devastated as Cannock ice rink to shut down

Planet Ice in Cannock, pictured when it was Silver Blades, is to close

Planet Ice Cannock, at Lakeside Plaza on Walkmill Lane, will close on March 27 – prompting an outcry from people who use it.

Almost 2,500 people have signed a petition calling for a rethink over the decision as they try and lobby for the rink to stay open.

The closure is believed to be related to negotiations breaking down when it came to renew the lease on the site, formerly Silver Blades.

Lucy Taylor, who set up the petition, said: "Unfortunately we have received the bad news that after 15 years, the Cannock ice rink (which was Silver Blades) are closing their doors for good on March 27.

Planet Ice is on Walkmill Lane in Cannock

"This is devastating news for all the staff, coaches, skaters, parents and the general public. The staff who work at the rink and the coaches this is their livelihood, and as you can imagine there is a fair few regular skaters (some of which have skated at Cannock all their life) who are devastated about this news and we are trying all avenues to try and keep the rink open."

Nigel Gardiner, posting a message on the petition page, said: "It’s the only rink for miles around and where both of my children learned to skate and learned to love skating. Without it local children won’t have a place to learn."

Another signatory: "We cannot have facilities like this one closing. As leisure time becomes more and more important it is imperative that local amenities stay open."

While another said: "It is a valuable asset to the local community, giving them a chance to experience ice skating and go on to develop a passion and skill."