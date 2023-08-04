Lunches offer help to families during holidays

Activities co-ordinator Jayne Booth and front of house manager Soni Atwal

Care home Littleton Lodge is handing out packed lunches for children.

‘Let’s Do Lunch’ will run every Friday until September 1. Parents will be able to reserve a packed lunch from the care home and pick it up for their youngsters. Each lunch will include sandwiches, fruit, a drink, and some tasty treats.

Deborah Hughes, regional director at Littleton Lodge, said: "The summer holidays can feel like a long time for parents and finding activities to keep the kids occupied can quickly become a big expense. We hope that our packed lunches will provide some support and reassurance for families who are wanting to make the most of their time together this summer.

"We’re always looking for ways to support our community, whether it be by bringing people together for events such as our monthly coffee mornings or offering a helping hand to those who might need it.

"Our residents are excited to help put all the packed lunches together."