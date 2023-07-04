Staffordshire Ironman event will not return in 2024

Thousands of people turned out to watch the Ironman 70.3 in Staffordshire on Sunday.

Organisers have pulled the plug on next year's event, which takes in the county's scenery including Chasewater, Cannock Chase and parts of Stafford.

This year thousands of spectators turned out to see the race on June 11 which consisted of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run.

The winner out of 1,289 competitors was James Teagle in a time of 3:53:54.

But a message on the Ironman website, which lists events around the world said: "We have had an absolute blast hosting Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire over the last eight years.

"Unfortunately, the event will not be taking place in 2024.

"We want to thank both Staffordshire County Council and Stafford Borough Council for their unwavering support over the last eight years and helping to make this journey a success."

A spokesman for Staffordshire County Council said: "The race has been an athlete favourite since its first edition eight years ago, and from the Knights of Stafford Castle to the unwavering spectator support in Stafford’s Market Square, we know it has produced some truly special memories for our athletes.

"This decision was a difficult one to make and considers various factors such as our current athlete trends and where they are choosing to race in this mid-season period."

Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council's cabinet member for communities and culture said: "IRONMAN Staffordshire 70.3 has been a fantastic opportunity to showcase our county, both nationally and internationally, over the last eight years.

There has always been a brilliant buzz around Staffordshire during the event, and we have loved the experience.