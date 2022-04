Fire crews were called at 3.07pm on Friday to Meadow Lane in Little Haywood, Stafford, following reports of visible smoke.

Firefighters from Rising Brook, Stafford, Cannock, Penkridge and a water carrier were at the scene of the fire on the A513 Milford Road, just before Wolseley Bridge.

Work is well underway to bring the fire under control and no one has been reported injured.