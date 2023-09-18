Police launch appeal to find missing man from Burntwood amid concerns for his welfare

Police have launched an appeal to the public to help in finding a man who has gone missing from Burntwood amid concerns for his welfare.

Staffordshire Police has urged people with information on Andrew's whereabouts to come forward
Andrew, who is 28-years-old, was last seen at around 11.40pm on Saturday wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

He is described as being of slim build with brown hair.

Staffordshire Police has said officers are concerned for his welfare.

People with information on his whereabouts should contact the force by calling 101 or via Live Chat on their website quoting 943 16/09/23.

