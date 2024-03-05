Tamworth play area set to get a fresh new look

Work has started to revamp Rainscar play area in Stonydelph.

Designs from contractors Kompan reveal plans of what families can expect of the refurbished play area which will incorporate multi play units with towers, connecting bridge, refurbished swings and roundabout, plus triple somersault bars and an interactive panel.

The new playground will cover a larger area and include focus on accessible areas including a low-level hammock, double width steel slide, low level accessible podium steps and hand holds, plus a wider variety of new play equipment.

Councillor Tina Clements, Engagement, Leisure and Events, said: “The current playground has been a much-loved over the years, creating happy memories for many local children.

“The new Rainscar play area started construction mid-February, with a bigger playground and new equipment. The area will now provide a multitude of play experiences and imaginative play opportunities for children to enjoy.

“A local playground is a wonderful way for parents to introduce young children to playground equipment and new friends.

“It will be far more exhilarating than the previous play area and more inclusive for youngsters aged three to early teens.”

The design from Kompan has ensured that all the new products have an element of accessibility and inclusivity. Features include moulded hand holds to provide an extra layer of stability for users as they navigate the unit, a number of low-level items such as the springer bowl and desks on the multi units, as well as the communication panels.

Users of all ages and abilities will now have a variety of play opportunities, and a linked new wetpour surfacing up to the existing path to ensure the play area is completely accessible.

Outdoor play improves health and well-being while a safe environment encourages independence and development of children’s socio-emotional skills through group and imaginative play with actions such as turn taking and cooperation, whilst also building a child’s physical strength, balance, coordination and agility through actions such as climbing, swinging, jumping, crawling and balancing.