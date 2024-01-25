Fire crews from Stafford, Rising Brook and Stone along with ambulance and police officers went to the scene of the blaze in Peel Street, Castletown at 6am on Thursday to find smoke coming out a terraced property.

The man was found unresponsive inside and was later pronounced dead. An investigation was carried out whilst the fire service and police supported his family.

The investigation found the fire was started "accidentally" from an electrical plug socket, which spread inside the building.

The scene of the fire in Stafford

Station manager Leigh Richards, who went to the scene, said: “I’d like to express my condolences to the man’s family at this deeply tragic time.

“Unfortunately, accidental fires like this can easily spread and get out of control. It’s why we’re working hard to raise awareness of the risks involved and help people recognise what could go wrong in their own home.

“I’d urge everyone across Staffordshire to make sure their sockets are turned off whilst they are not in use, regardless of whether anything is plugged into them or not.

"If they’re faulty, replace them as soon as you can and make sure the devices you’re using have a British or European safety mark.

“Overloading plugs with high-powered devices or cheap alternatives can easily result in fires, too. Washing machines should always be kept to a single socket and people should unplug any devices which are smoking or showing signs of overheating as soon as possible.

“I know this incident has devastated the man’s family, but I hope it can potentially help someone spot fire hazards in their own home and act before it’s too late.

“We believe prevention is better than cure, and that’s why our prevent and protect teams are continuing to speak to nearby residents about fire safety and help people make the necessary adjustments to stay safe.”

For important safety information on the risks of electrical fires in your home, and how to stop them, visit the dedicated electrical safety page on the Staffordshire fire service website at staffordshirefire.gov.uk.