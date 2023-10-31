New traffic orders for "rephased" HS2 work between Birmingham and Lichfield

The giant HS2 construction site in Streethay

Instead of high speed rail eventually reaching Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds the most northern point will be Handsacre, near Lichfield, where HS2 will connect with the current West Coast Mainline.

This summer HS2 broke construction records by installing a 6,200 tonne bridge in Fulfen Wood so HS2 could pass under the current West Coast Mainline, towards Crewe and Manchester.

After the Government's bombshell announcement the over-budget infrastructure would be axed, HS2 has redrawn its plans and timetables for the construction of the Staffordshire phase one work.

National Highways issued a public notice to "revoke" its original order and replaced it with a raft of road closures, diversions and speed restrictions on the A38 and surrounding roads.

A HS2 spokesperson told the Express & Star: "As confirmed by the Government on October 4, we continue to deliver the first phase of HS2 between London and the West Midlands.

"This includes construction north of Birmingham up to the Handsacre Link in Staffordshire, which is where HS2 trains will join the West Coast Mainline and serve destinations in the North, including Manchester."

The spokesman added: “In line with direction from the Government in March, some work on this section has been rephased, but construction works, critical utility works and works already underway that intersect major assets like A-roads, motorways and the conventional rail network will continue as planned.

"We are currently carrying out works to allow the HS2 railway to run under the A38 near Lichfield, which involves the closure of two slip roads. We try to minimise impacts on local people and businesses as much as possible and keep them fully informed of our works and associated road diversions.”

The scale of the project in the Midlands was shown by the number of people employed constructing phase one.

The spokesman added: “HS2 is reaching peak construction on Phase One in the Midlands, with over 9,750 people and over 400 local companies in the region working on the project.”

The National Highways public notice stated: "National Highways has revoked an existing order and made a new order on the A38 Trunk Road and A5148 Trunk Road, near Lichfield to allow the construction of a bridge connected with the construction of HS2."

The order was concerning the Streethay underbridge, which links the A38 and A5127, and the Hillards Cross overbridge which links Wood End Lane and the A38 at Hillards Cross.