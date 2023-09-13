New Starbucks and housebuilders’ regional HQ earmarked for third phase of business park development

The entrance to Lichfield South Business Park. Photo: Google

If plans are approved by Lichfield District Council Bloor Homes Midlands would relocate from its current base in Tamworth.

The new office building proposals are part of a hybrid planning application submitted to the authority for land at Lichfield South Business Park, off Birmingham Road. An electric vehicle charging station and drive-thru coffee shop are also planned, with documents submitted to the council identifying Starbucks as the potential shop operator, and outline consent is sought for flexible employment development to include hi-technology uses and advanced manufacturing.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application said: “Lingfield Assets LPP have owned the site since 1997 and have enabled the development of an established key gateway business and leisure park. This application proposes to complete the final phase of the site to provide a comprehensive and completed business park in accordance with its allocation in the development plan.

“The site subject to the hybrid planning application is a brownfield site which extends circa 4.4793 hectares (11.07 acres). The site is located within the Lichfield South Business Park with existing commercial development to the south and east.

“The EV charging station will comprise 15 EV chargers which have the potential to accommodate 30 electric vehicles across 30 EVC bays. The coffee shop provides seating to allow users of the charging station to wait whilst their vehicles are charging and so is an integral part of the EV charging station operation.

“The drive-thru coffee shop is proposed to operate on a continuous 24-hour trading. This is in line with other operations on-site, including the existing McDonalds.