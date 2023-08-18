Staffordshire MP calls for police 'to turn a blind eye' to pubs opening early for World Cup Final

England's Rachel Daly and England's Georgia Stanway celebrate after reaching the Women's World Cup final

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has written to the Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police and the Police and Fire Commissioner asking him to allow pubs which to show the 11am game.

Writing to Chief Constable Chris Noble and Commissioner Ben Adams, Michael said “As you know, the Women’s World Cup Final will be held at 11am (BST) on Sunday. I think it would be a marvellous gesture if pubs could be allowed to open early and, although this would be contrary to the law, the police might turn a blind eye on this one occasion only!”

The MP said: “With Parliament in recess and so many MPs abroad, licensing laws cannot be changed in time to allow pubs to open early for Sunday. I think now is the time for the police to show discretion to allow pubs and other venues to open early allowing people to cheer on our wonderful Lionesses in the company of others.

"I hope other police forces might show similar flexibility too - on this particular Sunday."