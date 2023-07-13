An organisation called the North Sea Transition Authority (NTSA) has authorised the release of all the well data for onshore hydrocarbon boreholes across the UK that is held by the British Geological Survey.
Data on where companies have been drilling deep into the earth at sites in Staffordshire in a search for energy and minerals, has been revealed.
