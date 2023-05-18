Residents fighting plans to house more than 480 asylum seekers in former university accommodation share their concerns

A Google Street View Image Of Stafford Court.

Serco launched an appeal after Stafford Borough Council’s planning committee refused permission for its proposals for Beaconside’s Stafford Court last year.

A public inquiry opened on Tuesday (May 16) and is being held at Stafford Rugby Club for three days. Planning inspector Gareth Jones – not to be confused with a borough councillor of the same name – invited members of the public to have their say on the plans during the hearing.

Around 50 people were in the public area to hear the proceedings on Tuesday morning. They included Carolyn Trowbridge, who called for the application to be rejected when she was a borough council and planning committee member. She told the inquiry a boundary fence had already been installed around Stafford Court without planning permission being granted for it.

She said: “We have to take in the homeless and refugees – we welcome them with open arms. But we don’t have 400 spare homes and it wouldn’t feel safe housing nearly 500 people there, when some will have PTSD.

“We asking them to live in a prison cell – is this how we look after people fleeing war and more? It takes one accident, one person suffering from mental illness because of the ordeal they’ve been through, to overreact and the papers will put the fear of God into everyone’s thoughts.

“This site could affect the whole of Stafford and the borough representatives made their decision through a democratic process. This is a democracy not a dictatorship and this is being forced on us from central Government.”

Steven Spennewyn, a member of Hopton and Coton Parish Council, also voiced residents’ concerns. He said: “Most of us here would welcome people who come here as refugees; we’re not against refugees.

“I’m speaking against the location of the site, which is completely unsuitable for such a facility. Residents of St Mary’s Gate are worried and fearful and you don’t have the right to treat residents in this way.

“The building is 22.5 metres from the nearest dwelling. It is next to a residential family location where people walk their dogs and children play in communal grounds.

“Serco say these single young males will be allowed to wander unhindered. The application fails to show how residents will be protected from crime and fear of crime, which is a material planning consideration.

“In terms of consultation I don’t think residents have been consulted enough. As residents we have human rights as well.”

Borough councillor Frances Beatty, who gave evidence on behalf of the authority on Tuesday, described the plans as “the wrong application in the wrong place”. She added: “The engagement with the community has been non-existent”.

Resident Michael Riley said: “Along with genuine asylum seekers elements of criminality have crept into the system. Although I’m not against asylum seekers I know there is a serious crime element infiltrating immigration centres.”

Other residents raised concerns about the site’s location near local schools. And there were also fears that property prices could be affected by the proposals.

But one woman attended to speak in support of the asylum speakers. And another who took a neutral stance urged Serco to “take social responsibility” and offer activities and education to the asylum seekers who would be staying at Stafford Court if the planning refusal is overturned.

Dr Sonia Lloyd from Cannock Chase Welcomes Refugees said: “I would like to speak to assuage fears of people in the community about the asylum seekers. I met with a group of asylum seekers from the Cannock hotels and this group of young men, who comprised mainly Afghans, were very polite and respectful.

“They expressed their desire to work and volunteer, to contribute to the community which has provided them with bread. They are madly keen on cricket and they would like to cook, but they are very restricted in Cannock.

“I can particularly relate to them as I was a refugee in 1972, evacuated from the community I grew up in. My burning desire was to be made welcome, to find independent accommodation and to find work.

“I feel the priorities of these young men I met are in no way different to what I desired as a refugee. I appeal to you to understand from that point of view.”

The inquiry is set to continue for two more days this week and the planning inspector is due to go on a visit to the site. Serco is due to call three people to give evidence, including business support director Katy Wood.

In her proof of evidence statement she said: “The appellant is well-resourced and experienced in providing this kind of accommodation and has the necessary processes in place to deal with any specific safety and security management concerns. The appellant is cognisant of the need to stay well connected to local emergency services and has a track record in this regard.