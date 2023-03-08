Village competition open for entries

Richard Winterton will visit every village that enters this year's competition

Staffordshire's Best Kept Village Community competition is inviting people to show what makes their areas special.

The emphasis will again be on the social benefits as well as aesthetic beauty, with £200 prizes for the best small and large villages.

Organisers are encouraging villages to come up with innovative ways to bring their submissions alive in any way they wish, including photos, videos, or even drone footage.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers will once more be the main sponsor, with support also coming from Stafford’s Canalside Farm Shop, The Owen Family Trust, Mill Dam Trust, Cannock’s KGL Estates and both MoLo Cleaning Services and Homes Plus from Stafford.

Competition manager Jo Cooper said: “We want our communities to have pride in where they live but not just because their flowerbeds are the prettiest.

"The Best Kept Village Community competition is about encouraging and celebrating a local community’s friendships, togetherness, and a shared sense of belonging.

“Post Covid it’s important that the competition reflects society. Perfectly planted pots are welcome but the judges want to see how rural life has a sense of community.”

Best known for his appearances on the BBC’s Bargain Hunt, Mr Winterton has pledged to visit every village that enters.

"After the last few challenging years it's so fitting the competition will focus on the community element while never losing sight of the roots."