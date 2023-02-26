Notification Settings

Drivers warned of restrictions on the M6 as work carried out

By Thomas Parkes

Drivers travelling along the M6 in Staffordshire have been reminded there are narrow lines and a 50mph speed limit in certain areas whilst barriers are upgraded.

Work is being carried out on the motorway. Photo: Google
National Highways is carrying out the work – which started last month and is expected to be complete by June – between junctions 15 and 16 near Stoke-on-Trent.

But the move is set to impact motorists in other areas of the county heading through the area, with them being warned of upcoming overnight closures on the route.

National Highways project manager Patricia Dray said: "The existing bridge parapets and adjacent barrier have reached the end of their serviceable life and need to be replaced to maintain safety for people using our roads.

"We’re also taking this opportunity to carry out some resurfacing which will help keep traffic running smoothly and safely along the M6.

“We appreciate there will be some disruption for drivers and those living nearby but will make every effort to manage noise levels and minimise the impacts of this essential safety work where possible.”

Though the majority of the work can then be carried out with the narrow lanes in place, some further road closures will be necessary for resurfacing and to install or remove traffic management.

Closures will be between May 10 and M16 with the northbound closed from junctions 15 to 16, before the southbound will be closed from junction 17 to 15 between June 16 to June 22 with a diversion being signposted.

Further information is available from National Highways website.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

