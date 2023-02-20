Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drug dealer jailed for four years after being stopped in Staffordshire

By Adam SmithStaffordshirePublished:

A drug dealer has been jailed for four years after being caught with cocaine and heroin during a stop-and-search in Staffordshire.

Goldi Manuel has been jailed
Goldi Manuel has been jailed

Goldi Manuel, 22, from Garretts Green, Birmingham, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court to four years behind bars.

Manuel was found guilty after trial of being concerned in offering to supply cocaine and heroin at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how officers stopped a black Vauxhall Corsa on Balfour in Tamworth at 4pm on 14 July 2020.

A mobile phone and 20 wraps of class A drugs, worth £200, were seized by officers. Manuel also tested positive following a roadside drugs swipe.

Officers later seized £600 in cash following a search of an address in Birmingham.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, from the force's disruption team, said: "I’m pleased Manuel has been handed a custodial sentence for his involvement in supplying drugs in our communities.

“We will continue to investigate the circulation of illegal drugs within our county and bring those responsible to justice.”

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News