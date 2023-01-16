Main Staffordshire route set to temporarily close due to 'abnormal load'

The A34

The closure on both carriageways of the A34 will take place for a one-and-a-half-hour period, some time between 8am and 11am, from the Redhill roundabout to Yarlet Lane.

People planning on travelling at that time are being asked to allow additional time to take in the diversion route.

The load is being transported from GE Stafford to Cheshire.

For safety reasons no vehicles will be allowed on the route during the closure period while the load passes through.

It will be escorted by police and the closure lifted as soon as possible.

Electronic variable message signs will be in place to warn motorists of the closures and advise using other routes.

These will be updated on the morning of the closure with more precise closure times as the load progresses.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: “With these abnormal load movements along the A34 there is limited flexibility.

“While the load will be transported relatively quickly, we do need the one-and-a-half-hour slot as we are still unsure of the exact time of transportation.

“Signs will be updated with more precise times on Saturday morning.