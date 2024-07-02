Trains cancelled or delayed between Stafford and Wolverhampton – here's why
Rail passengers travelling between Stafford and Wolverhampton are facing disruption to their journeys due to a points failure.
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Midlands Railway reported the issue at around 3.25pm on Tuesday.
It said services between Stafford and Wolverhampton could be delayed or cancelled.
Passengers have been advised to visit the National Rail website to view the next available service.
More updates to follow.