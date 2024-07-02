Police assisting investigation into death of woman after traffic incident in Stafford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Police received a report from Royal Stoke University Hospital on June 28 to say the 82-year-old had died.

The force is now assisting HM Coroner’s Office with an investigation into her death, which it is not treating as suspicious.

Anyone who witnessed an incident the woman was involved in on May 16 at about 9.15am at the junction of Rising Brook and Brook Glen Road, Stafford, have been urged to come forward.

Staffordshire Police said she was a passenger in a black Kia Sedona heading to hospital in "heavy traffic" when the car came to an "abrupt stop".

A spokesman for the force added: "She suffered injuries to her legs. The driver of the car and an unknown man in the area came to the woman’s aid.

"Sadly, on Tuesday, June 25, the woman passed away in hospital.

"We are keen to speak to the man who helped her and those who might have CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage of the area at the time of the incident."

Anyone who thinks they can help should call contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 398 of June 28, or via Live Chat on its website.