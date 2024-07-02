Wolverhampton's own reality TV star opens swanky new bar in Cannock

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The new club, called Junction, opened its doors to guests last week, becoming a new hotspot for nights out for residents across the region.

The site was bought by night-life firm Breakthrough Bars, which spent well over £100,000 on kitting the club out and operates five other clubs in Hanley in Stoke-on-Trent and Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Based in Cannock, it's spread over two rooms with a large terrace that's now open to the public with drinks promotions and private booths readily available to glam up your next night out.

An added level of excitement is that it'll be run by Wolverhampton's own reality TV star, Levi Shaun-Ashley Williams, 33, who most recently was a part of the E4 show Celebs Go Dating, and has featured on MTV.

The grand opening on Sunday, June 28, finally showed off the £150,000 refurbishment, featuring beautifully lit rooms, impressive artwork, booths, dance floors and an assortment of seating areas fit for every mood - perfect to pull in locals looking for something a little different for their next cause for celebration.

Speaking exclusively to the Express & Star, Mr Williams said: "The opening was really busy which was amazing to see.

"It's been a lot of hard work getting everything ready so we were so pleased to see locals and people from further out having a fun night with us.

"We made sure to put on lots of promotions, we wanted people to feel welcome and we want them to continue feeling that the more they come, so we did two-for-one cocktails until 11pm.

"We also did beers on two for £5 and five shots for £10.

"The grand opening was a real celebration, we had performers - including firebreathers - at the venue, with two rooms, one for R 'n' B and a second for those classic 90s ballads.

"We also do drinks packages for all the booths ranging from £100 to £200 which all sold out, they were popular and we hope that continues.

"The most important thing was that it was a full house and the vibe was perfect, we didn't have a single problem with any of the wonderful people that joined us, everyone just had a ball and we're really happy with it.

"Going forward we want to add in all sorts of events and bring the customers together so we have lots of special announcements coming up.

"The first two are not far away either, we have Love Island's Callum Jones coming on July 27, followed by Ricci Guarnaccio from Geordie Shore on August 25. "

Levi-Shaun has appeared on multiple prime-time TV shows in the UK