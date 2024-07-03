Homes plan lodged for Stafford garage site

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Stafford Borough Council previously granted planning permission for the demolition of the garages and construction of seven homes at West Way, Highfields, in 2018.

A fresh planning application has now been lodged proposing nine homes on the site.

A statement submitted as part of the application said that terraces of three and four properties were planned, alongside two semi-detached homes, following demolition of the existing garages.

It added: “The site contains 41 lock-up garages and is located on the southern side of West Way. The proposed dwellings are similar in footprint and layout, each being two stories in height and meeting the national minimum space standards.

“The existing site access onto West Way will be utilised to serve the proposed development. A total of 18 parking spaces will be provided, with two parking spaces for each dwelling which is in line with the council’s parking requirements.”