Air ambulance pilot from Stafford wins national award after 18 years of dedicated service

By Adam Smith

A Stafford air ambulance pilot has won a prestigious national award recognising 18 years of dedicated service.

The 2022 award winners

Captain Matt Wood was nominated, shortlisted and named winner for the Pilot of the Year Award at this year’s Air Ambulances UK (AAUK) Awards of Excellence.

Demonstrating exemplary airmanship, Captain Wood, who worked for Babcock Mission Critical Services until he retired in October, was recognised for his unfaltering support of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity which helped saves lives across the region.

Hanna Sebright, chief executive officer for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: "Captain Wood worked with us for 18 years, the last decade of which he was based at our Tatenhill airbase in Staffordshire. He undertook more than 2,300 vitally important air ambulance missions during that time.

"While he has recently retired, he'll always be part of the Midlands Air Ambulance team.

"We could not be prouder of Captain Wood for winning the Pilot of the Year accolade at this year’s Air Ambulances UK Awards of Excellence."

Find out more about the lifesaving work of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity by visit midlandsairambulance.com

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

