Firm gives staff £100 each during every month of winter amid cost of living crisis

The payment is to help staff through the cost-of-living crisis

Lichfield-based Legionella and Fire Safe Services will be paying out more than £100,000 to help 96 per cent of the firm’s 60 workers.

The Legionella and fire compliance company is giving the extra payments as a direct response to rising energy bills and inflation.

Everyone in the business will benefit from the payments except the most senior management figures.

Private healthcare cover and a private GP service for employees and their children are also part of the employee support package the business has announced for its workforce.

Salary increases have also been put in place that are above the current inflation rate to help cope with the costs of living.

Managing director Steve Morris said: “We are living through an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis and it’s placing pressure on household budgets, from energy to food and fuel to mortgages, up and down the country.

“We wanted to do what we could to provide additional support to colleagues who, day-in and day-out, give an outstanding commitment, dedication and service to the ongoing growth and success of Legionella and Fire safe Services. We have to look after them, because we are nothing without the team”

“We are hoping this will help our colleagues through the challenging economic times the country is facing, and we will continue to investigate further opportunities to support our people through this period.”

Lucy Harris, who has worked for Legionella and Fire for more than three years said: “Everyone is so grateful to the Company for what they have done for us to help us through these challenges times, it really does make us feel we are all cared for and helps to take the worries of increasing bills and the rate of inflation, especially now with Christmas approaching”