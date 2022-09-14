Notification Settings

Delay on Amazon deliveries as staff in region allowed day off for Queen's funeral

By Sunil MiddaStaffordshirePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Staff at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugeley will be allowed the option to take the day of the Queen's funeral off – in order to pay their respects.

Amazon Fulfilment Centre. Rugeley.
All deliveries to customers will be paused for the duration of the funeral ceremony, and the deliveries will begin in the early afternoon.

Businesses across the region are set to close on Monday, September 19 to allow staff to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

The day has been marked as a bank holiday but the right to a day off is not automatic, instead it is a matter of discretion for individual employers.

Supermarkets and retailers across the country will be closing, and now Amazon UK have confirmed that their BHX1fulfilment centre in Rugeley will also be closing.

Employees in operations will be able to decide for themselves whether to take the additional holiday in full, or part during the Queen's funeral, or they can also also choose to work on the bank holiday and then take the time off on another day of their choosing.

A spokesperson for Amazon said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Amazon will be observing the Bank Holiday with all UK employees being offered additional holiday to allow them to pay their respects."

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

