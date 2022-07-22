Villagers call for action to tackle parking problems and antisocial behaviour

Great Haywood residents with Councillor Brendan McKeown on the bridleway leading to the Essex Bridge

The bridleway off Trent Lane, Great Haywood, leads to the Grade I Listed Essex Bridge which dates back to the reign of Elizabeth I. But some modern-day visitors have relieved themselves on the bridge and the structure has been damaged by vehicles, villagers have said.

The area, which is one of the entrances to the historic Shugborough Estate and offers access to the Trent and Mersey Canal and River Trent, has seen a surge in popularity since the start of the pandemic. Local residents said they do not mind the visitors, but are concerned about the behaviour of those who drop litter, fling soiled nappies into vegetation and take barbecues onto the land, as well as drivers who ignore vehicle restriction signs and park their cars along the bridleway.

Villager Les Curzon said: "Every time the sun shines there are hordes of people descending on the village to occupy the river bank. Unfortunately, this has caused many issues including cars blocking emergency vehicles under the rail bridge and over the canal bridge

"Antisocial behaviour includes noise, aggression towards villagers and drugs – you can get high just walking across Essex bridge. Large amounts of litter are left, including soiled nappies, broken glass and still alight barbecues, and consumption of alcohol can also cause problems.

"Many complaints have been made by many residents to the police, local council, fire brigade etc. In essence, they pass the buck around and nothing gets done."

Fellow resident Tom English said parked cars had blocked the entrance to the bridleway for Fire Service vehicles and a local farmer trying to access a field off the path. "People leave cars and go off on narrowboats," he added.

"Previously there were bollards at the bridleway entrance until about two or three years ago. People are just ignoring the signs."

It is not known who owns the land the bridleway passes through or who installed the bollards that were later ripped out. But residents hope to establish who is responsible for the path so that action can be taken such as enforcing the parking restrictions or installing a gate or new bollards at the entrance.

A public meeting has been organised to discuss the issues on Wednesday, July 27 at 6pm at Great Haywood Memorial Hall. Borough councillor Brendan McKeown will chair the meeting and the organisations invited to attend are Staffordshire County Council, police, the fire and rescue service, National Trust, Canal and River Trust, Colwich Parish Council and Network Rail, as well as interested residents.

Councillor McKeown said: "The first thing we need is to get the bollards reinstated. We also need enforced signage and for police to come out and issue fixed penalty notices in the no parking area."

Staffordshire County Council's cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: "We are well aware of the parking and antisocial behaviour issues near Essex Bridge, particularly when we have periods of fine weather. Our highways liaison manager met with the local borough councillor recently and together we have set up next week's public meeting with partner organisations to find achievable solutions.

"The highway stops at the railway bridge, with both Essex Bridge and the land beyond in private ownership. This is where we understand the issues are taking place.

"We hope that through the public meeting and a joint effort by partners, we can find a way forward."