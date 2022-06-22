Cricket team from Brewood kitted out thanks to donations

Jane Dudley and Georgina King from Rockspur CIC, with members of the club

The team from Brewood - made up of people with learning disabilities - can play in style having been presented with a new kit through donations from parents of Brewood Cricket Club and Rockspur Community Interest Company.

The tournament in Coventry on July 3, made possible through funding through the Commonwealth Games, will see them competing against teams from Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Derbyshire and Staffordshire.

Nick Morris, deputy manager of Rockspur CIC, said: "The company is user-led and a not-for-profit organisation for adults with care and support needs who mainly have learning disabilities and autism.

"We were a satellite unit of the Codsall Day Service and have come a long way to see the formation of the cricket team.

"Our aim is to help people feel included in society.

"The squad has just received the Brewood Cricket Club T20 playing kit which is light blue and navy.

"We are delighted by this and last week saw the team playing at Oldswinford Cricket Club at Stourbridge."

Nick added: "This is a realisation of 20 years of work to get a club to work with a team with learning disabilities and to see those involved able to take part in the sport they enjoy.

"There are 18 members in the squad and to see them playing as a team is the conclusion of three years of work with Brewood Cricket Club and stems back to a meeting with Steve Lightwood and Nick Jelfs of Staffordshire Cricket Club in 2018 at a softball festival.

"Training sessions take place on Fridays at Brewood and during the winter at a village hall at Bishops Wood."

Nick has coached the squad for three years but stepped back last summer and the responsibility for coaching now lies with Phil McShane.

"The team has played several soft-ball games at festivals and friendly fixtures.