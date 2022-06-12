Competitor in Staffordshire Ironman endurance event dies in hospital after emergency

Ironman England announced in a statement on Facebook that one of the athletes was treated by the medical team during the swimming portion of the race, in Chasewater Country Park, and had to be taken to hospital, where they died.

The statement said in full: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a race participant at Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire. During the swim portion of the race, safety personnel were alerted to an athlete requiring immediate medical attention. The athlete was attended to by the on-site medical team before being transported to a nearby hospital where the athlete sadly passed.

"We share our greatest sympathy with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the safety personnel and medical staff who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support."