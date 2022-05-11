How Tamworth is planning to embrace visit of Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay

Tamworth's Castle Grounds

Tamworth will officially welcome the Baton on Wednesday, July 20 and the relay will visit the Sacred Heart Church, The Rawlett School and the Castle Grounds.

Starting around 3.30pm, activities will include a mini community games at the Sacred Heart Church, a celebratory display by pupils at The Rawlett School and a Singing for Fun performance at Tamworth Community Together CIC in the Castle Grounds.

This will be followed by a free evening of entertainment in the grounds including stage demonstrations, community games, sports performances, singers and tribute acts.

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the Baton, taking the opportunity to experience the buzz of Birmingham 2022 in their community.

Cllr Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “We’re over the moon that the Queen’s Baton Relay is travelling through Tamworth on its tour of England.

"We’re very lucky to be chosen and look forward to welcoming the Baton and Batonbearers to the town. Just as we did with the Olympic Torch back in 2012, we’ll again be pulling out all the stops to create a real community atmosphere and to showcase what Tamworth has to offer.

!While all the full details of the route will be revealed in the coming weeks, we’re delighted that the Tamworth leg of the Baton journey will culminate in a free community event in the Castle Grounds on the evening, including performances from sports and dance groups, a Community Games, local musicians and singers and tribute artists..

Among the confirmed community Batonbearers are Tamworth siblings Ellie and Billy, who will be carrying the Baton in memory of their mum, Katie Niblett, who passed away in 2021, aged 39, after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

Katie was a much-loved and popular figure in Tamworth, particularly well-known for her sports. As well as competing in athletics and swimming as a youngster, she went on to develop community exercise and keep fit classes, inspiring and encouraging thousands of residents to become active over several years. Her popular Zumba classes and events alone were a hit with hundreds of people of all ages across the town.

During her illness, Katie raised thousands of pounds for ovarian cancer charities, and shared her story on social media to raise awareness of the deadly disease and its symptoms.