New temporary recruits join Staffordshire Police as part of a government-led initiative

Staffordshire Police is supporting the government Kickstart scheme

The Kickstart scheme provides a paid six-month placement to young people who require support in developing the necessary employment skills.

As part of the programme, dedicated leaders are on hand to support the recruits’ progress and training throughout the placement, where they are undertaking a variety of staff roles across different policing areas.

Rebecca Crellin, apprenticeship manager at Staffordshire Police, said: "The force is proud to be supporting this initiative which gives young people across the region an opportunity to flourish.

"We are providing high quality work placements to those who have shown an enthusiasm to develop their employment portfolio, in the hope that it will enable them to achieve a successful and exciting career."

Iishia Webster, one of the five recruits who recently started their placements, added: "I would recommend the Kickstart scheme to anyone.

"I have received one-to-one tuition from various colleagues in the force who have been so welcoming and supportive with us.

"My mentor is always on hand to assist with anything I may struggle with and the support is accessible to anyone should you need it."

Iishia, who currently operates in the contact centre, handles non-emergency calls and assists officers in supporting victims of minor crime.

"Helping people to reach the correct outcome of investigations is a big responsibility and one which I find very rewarding," she said.

Another Kickstart employee, Matthew Tranter has found new things to learn each and every day while working for the force.

He said: "Even though I’m a Kickstart employee, I’m still treated the same as everyone else.

"Officers and mentors regularly hold check-ups and additional training sessions outside of your usual day-to-day role in order to elevate your understanding of the different aspects involved in policing.

"It’s an experience which I’ve learned so much from already and one which I want to continue for as long as possible."