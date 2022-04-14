Events announced for Staffordshire Day on Sunday, May 1

Staffordshire Day is Sunday, May 1

The county wide event is being held properly for the first time in three years and this year's theme is The Great Outdoors.

There will be a vintage market at the National Memorial Arboretum, near Lichfield, including tasting sessions with the finest Staffordshire food and drink suppliers and a plant hunter’s fair at Weston Park featuring specialist nurseries and advice on choosing the best plants for your garden

Staffordshire County Council cabinet member for tourism Philip White said: "With only a matter of weeks to go until this year’s Staffordshire Day celebrations and now that the first activities are confirmed, excitement is really starting to build.

"The day is all about celebrating what’s great about our county and just how much there is on offer for visitors and everyone who lives here. We’ve been delighted with the way people have rallied to the Staffordshire Day cause over the last six years and I’m in no doubt this year will be just as good."

He added: "There’s a real mix of activities from InstaMeets, a vintage fair to a film festival, so there’s something for everyone. This year’s theme is the great outdoors so it will be great to be able to get out and about to physical events following two years of virtual celebrations. We do have wonderful countryside and green spaces, and this is the perfect opportunity to explore it.

"Make sure the date is in your diary, Sunday, May 1.”