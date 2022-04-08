Lichfield planting sixth Tiny Forest for Commonwealth Games

Lichfield is set to get its sixth Tiny Forest

600 trees will be planted at an open space in Christ Church just off the A51 on Monday (April 11), joining the 3,000 already planted in the city as an environmental legacy following the games.

This is Lichfield's sixth Tiny Forest, after five were planted in January across Lichfield and Burntwood at St Michaels Road, Mesnes Green, Burntwood Park, Redwood Park and Eastern Avenue/Curborough Road.

As Birmingham 2022’s official nature and carbon neutral supporter, Severn Trent is creating 72 tennis-court-sized Tiny Forests across the region, one for each of the nations and territories competing in the Games.

The sites will help to deliver a lasting legacy for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as well as boosting access to green space in urban areas, supporting environmental education and increasing regional resilience against environmental issues such as flooding, heat stress and nature loss.

Severn Trent’s forest delivery manager, Ricky Dallow, said: “We’ve really enjoyed planting our Tiny Forests across the region. This site at Christ Church in Lichfield will be our 69th site and we are over the moon to have accomplished what we have so far.

“As a company that takes care of one of life’s essentials, we’re really passionate about making a positive impact on the communities and the environment where we live and work and these Tiny Forests are going to be a real asset to the Midlands.

“We would love to see as many people from the local community join us for what will be a really enjoyable day.”

The Tiny Forest scheme, which can attract over 500 animal and plant species within three years of planting, is supported by environmental charity Earthwatch Europe.

Louise Hartley, senior programme manager at Earthwatch Europe, said: “Tiny Forests provide rich opportunities for connecting people with the environment and sustainability on their doorstep.

"It’s vital that we give people the knowledge and skills to protect our natural world and inspire them to take positive action. We are delighted to be working with Severn Trent to bring these opportunities to Lichfield, and communities across the region.”