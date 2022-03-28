Complaint about council 'allowing' 5G masts thrown out

Two complaints about the district council were made to the Ombudsman by the man, who has not been identified but is referred to as Mr X in reports. Both cases have thrown out by the Ombudsman however, a report to the council’s Standards and Resources Committee said.

In its decision report the Ombudsman said: “Mr X complains the council has allowed 5G masts in its area.

“We will not investigate the complaint about fifth generation (5G) telecommunications masts in the council’s area. Investigation is unlikely to find any fault by the council. Also, the council’s actions have not caused Mr X a significant enough injustice to warrant investigation.

“Mr X does not live in the council’s area or in an area directly bordering the council’s area. So 5G masts in the council’s area do not directly cause Mr X a significant injustice with any alleged impact on his health.

“Mr X says the masts have prevented him moving to the council’s area, which he had hoped to do to get away from 5G masts near where he lives now. I understand Mr X’s disappointment but that is not a significant enough or direct enough impact to justify the Ombudsman investigating, especially when the council has limited power and we are unlikely to find fault.

“The council has little control over the installation of telecommunications masts. Most masts do not need planning permission from the council. The council can only comment on some aspects of the proposed siting of a mast.

“The Government has issued guidance saying evidence does not show these masts pose a risk to people’s health. The council cannot ignore that guidance although Mr X disagrees with the guidance.

“This means fear about the possible effect on someone’s health would not be a valid reason for the council to object to installing a mast.”

The other complaint made by Mr X related to how the council dealt with him when he sought social housing in the district.

The Ombudsman’s report said: “Mr X complains the council did not deal with him properly when he wanted to move into its area. He says this meant he has had to remain longer in his present home, where he reports 5G telecommunications masts damage his health.

“Mr X lives outside the council’s area. The way to apply for social housing in the council’s area is by completing the online application process.

“Mr X did not apply online but states he telephoned the council twice. He reports the council said both times he could not get social housing in South Staffordshire because he lacked a local connection.

“Mr X states he has a family connection to the area and anyway his main reason for wanting housing in South Staffordshire was medical.