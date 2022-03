Pc Colin Gay, based in the force operations department, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He was charged after an incident on Cheadle Road, Blythe Bridge in Stoke on-Trent, on October 5 last year.

The 49-year-old, of Princetown Close in Meir Park in Stoke-on-Trent, has been bailed until his next appearance on April 1 at the magistrates court.