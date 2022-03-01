HS2 environmental projects to start in Staffordshire to create 'legacy'

Aerial view of Shugborough Estate and the Trent Sow area. Photo: National Trust Images & Chris Lacey

Leaders from the controversial rail line say the move will "enhance the landscape" and create new habitats for wildlife over the Phase 2a section.

The money will be spent on projects on the line, from West Midlands to Crewe, and includes sprucing up canals, listed buildings, and green areas.

HS2 Minister Andrew Stephenson said: "We understand that if we’re to turn the tide and fight climate change, it’s not enough to simply return the landscape to the way we found it, we must go further, which is why we’ve committed to a 10 per cent net gain in biodiversity for replaceable habitats on the next leg of HS2.

“These projects are an example of how we’re working to ensure we create an environmental legacy underpinned by our promises to deliver HS2’s green corridor benefits, enhance the landscape and create new habitats for wildlife.”

The Shugborough Woodpasturescape project will see a total of 40 hectares of new/restored habitat alongside 220 hectares connecting Shugborough to Brocton Coppice.

And another project will see the quality of Shugborough Estate's gardens improved whilst the landscape will be improved, with the shelter belt and shrubbery walk being re-established.

The Trent Sow Washlands Project will see chiefs work with landowners to restore wet grassland and wetland habitats along the Trent Sow river. It will restore 50 hectares of grasslands and wetland habitats including wildlife ditches and clean water ponds to deliver "bigger and better" connected sites.

The "Connecting Towpaths" project will see an improved towpath on the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal, making a safe and accessible off-road route between Great Haywood, Tixall and Milford.

The fifth project will be at Ingestre Orangery Garden, where key historic features – including the Long Walk and yew arches – will be restored, whilst new seating will be installed and a viewing area.

And the last will help to improve the understanding of below ground archaeology around Tixall Gatehouse, with the projects overall covering an area of around 3,500 hectares.