Olympic champion Joe Clarke MBE shares fitness tips at launch of Stafford gym

The canoest visited Fuse Active on Saturday where there was demonstrations, food and drink and taster sessions of what the boutique gym offers.
The Stoke-on-Trent native who has been competing at the highest level since 2009 shared his fitness tips with gym goers.
The Silkmore Lane gym opened its doors last month and is the brainchild of Ross and David Panton and Nathan Wharton.
Ross said: "This has been a dream years in the making, Fuse Active was built with the vision of bringing an elevated level of fitness to Stafford."
The gym offers members yoga, padfit, omnia rig, peak spin and vibe cycle as well as other classes which help fitness and wellbeing.