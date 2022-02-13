Olympic champion Joe Clarke MBE shares fitness tips at launch of Stafford gym

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 12/02/2022 Brand new Stafford gym, Fuse Active are having a special launch day on Saturday 12th February, 11am-2pm with olympic champion Joe Clarke MBE as special guest. There will also be demonstrations, taster sessions and food and drink on offer, as well as a chance to meet the Fuse team. Pictured left, Joe Clarke, Ross Panton, Nathan Wharton and David Panton....

The canoest visited Fuse Active on Saturday where there was demonstrations, food and drink and taster sessions of what the boutique gym offers.

The Stoke-on-Trent native who has been competing at the highest level since 2009 shared his fitness tips with gym goers.

The Silkmore Lane gym opened its doors last month and is the brainchild of Ross and David Panton and Nathan Wharton.

Ross said: "This has been a dream years in the making, Fuse Active was built with the vision of bringing an elevated level of fitness to Stafford."