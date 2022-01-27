Flags flying high as primary school welcomes new pupils

With new flags to go up, on left is Ella Flood, six, Daniel Jaafar, six, and with them is Luca Pauletto Ando, seven, Karim Hussain, four, Hattie Logan, seven, and Marios Foufoulas, five

Pupils and staff at Landywood Primary School in Great Wyrley celebrated the raising of two new flags of the Lebanon and New Zealand to represent the countries of six-years-old pupil Daniel Jaafar and five-year-old Ella Flood.

The flags are designed to celebrate the cultural heritage of new families joining the school.

They join 17 others which are already proudly displayed and represent many corners of the world, from Jamaica to Japan, Pakistan to Greece and Nigeria to Russia.

The school hall was selected as a fitting place to display the heritage flag,s as the space where children from across the school come together for important events including assemblies, lunchtimes and festive celebrations.

It is also a space where parents join their children and teachers to celebrate nativities, plays, talent competitions, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day events and many more occasions.

Headteacher Andrew Clewer said: “At Landywood, we believe it is important to explore and celebrate the cultural heritage of all children at our school.

"Displaying flags to represent our families creates a constant reminder of the diversity we enjoy in our school and how those different cultures come together to create the school culture of which we are so very proud.

"We have been displaying flags for a number of years and it is something which our children and their families have supported.”

Landywood caters for 415 children, aged from two to 11-years-old from across Staffordshire and the West Midlands, and has extensive grounds incorporating forests, fields and outdoor learning areas.