Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

E-scooter warning for Staffordshire after numerous crashes

By Eleanor LawsonStaffordshirePublished:

Police officers are once again warning the public of the dangers of e-scooters after more than 20 collisions involving the vehicles were reported in Staffordshire in the last three years.

Police are warning people about the risk of e-scooters
Police are warning people about the risk of e-scooters

Currently, e-scooters are legally available to purchase, but the number of reported collisions involving e-scooters in the region has increased considerably since 2019.

While there was only one incident reported in 2019 and one in 2020, there were 19 incidents in Staffordshire in 2021 - four of which involved pedestrians.

Police are advising people to be aware that it is currently illegal to use a privately-owned scooter in a public place.

This includes pavements, roads, parks, canal towpaths and within town centres. The only place a privately-owned e-scooter can be used is on private land, with the land owner’s permission.

Anyone who is found to be using an e-scooter in breach of the law is committing a criminal offence and can be prosecuted.

PCSO Christopher Neal of South Staffordshire Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Riders who are caught illegally riding their e-scooter face the scooter being seized, a £300 fine and six points on their driving licence.

“If the rider does not have a valid provisional or full driving licence they will be fined a further £100 receive an additional three points.”

Users of e-scooters should also always wear a helmet and fluorescent clothing if travelling in dark or bad-visibility areas.

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News