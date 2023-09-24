Donkey sanctuary equipment set to be sold off at auction

Tractors and other equipment belonging to Scotty's Animal Sanctuary is being sold

Scotty’s Donkeys & Animal Park had been based at Apley Estate for 10 years but closed its doors for the last time on September 3 when its lease comes to an end.

The animal sanctuary was set up by Tony "Scotty" Scott and his wife Gemma Mytton-Scott at the Apley Estate on the A442 Bridgnorth Road a decade ago. They said the decision to close had caused "heartache".

While Mr Scott and his wife are finding homes for 100 animals at the sanctuary, the equipment used in the animal park is set to go under the hammer next month.

EVen the party and educaiton room is being sold off

In a sale arranged by Shrewsbury based Halls Livestock and Machinery Sales, on Saturday, October 21 at 10.30am, a range of items belonging to the donkey sanctuary will be sold off.

The sale includes tractors, a pick-up truck, feed and fencing for the livestock, and even the former activity centre office building.