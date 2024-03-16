Express & Star
Clampdown on illegal vapes as police seize products from shop

Illegal vapes and cigarettes were seized from a Bridgnorth shop following a clampdown on the sale of illegal goods last week.

By Richard Williams
Published

In a joint operation between senior PCSOs from West Mercia Police and officers Shropshire Council's Trading Standards, several shops in the south Shropshire area that sell vapes and tobacco were visited.

The operation saw Trading Standard officers seize a quantity of illegal vapes and tobacco from a shop in Bridgnorth.

The illegal cigarettes seized in Bridgnorth
The illegal vapes seized in Bridgnorth
