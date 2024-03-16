Clampdown on illegal vapes as police seize products from shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In a joint operation between senior PCSOs from West Mercia Police and officers Shropshire Council's Trading Standards, several shops in the south Shropshire area that sell vapes and tobacco were visited.

The operation saw Trading Standard officers seize a quantity of illegal vapes and tobacco from a shop in Bridgnorth.

The illegal cigarettes seized in Bridgnorth